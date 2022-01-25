Frax 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.23 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $32.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,627,305,403 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

