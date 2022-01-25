Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €48.70 ($55.34) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.52 ($76.73).

Shares of FME traded down €2.06 ($2.34) on Tuesday, reaching €56.00 ($63.64). 722,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

