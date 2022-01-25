Friendz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,375.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $509,262.32 and approximately $77,375.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00041802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006413 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,536,706 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.