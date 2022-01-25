FTC Solar (FTCI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2022 – FTC Solar was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

1/20/2022 – FTC Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – FTC Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00.

1/14/2022 – FTC Solar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

1/7/2022 – FTC Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00.

1/5/2022 – FTC Solar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

12/14/2021 – FTC Solar is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

FTCI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 837,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,427. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $486,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $46,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $15,047,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

