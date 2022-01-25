fuboTV (FUBO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO):

1/21/2022 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

1/11/2022 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

1/11/2022 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $32.00.

12/28/2021 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – fuboTV is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – fuboTV is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 390,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,641. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $6,573,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

