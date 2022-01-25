Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 6.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. 14,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,104,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.