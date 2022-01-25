Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 6.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. 14,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,104,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $106,657,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

