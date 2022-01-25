Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,124,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 609,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.34% of Fulton Financial worth $307,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

