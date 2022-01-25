Fundamenta Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $191,156.91 and approximately $2,624.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,712,686 coins and its circulating supply is 906,576 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

