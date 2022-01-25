Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Trading Up 9.8%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 12,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,182% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Future to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

