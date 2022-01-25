FY2021 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Oppenheimer

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $9.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.54.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.61 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60,892 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,187,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,974,000 after acquiring an additional 488,133 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.