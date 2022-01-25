FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.52.

Shares of ARE opened at C$16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$976.60 million and a PE ratio of 15.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.58 and a 1 year high of C$22.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

