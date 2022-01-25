FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arkema S.A. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arkema in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arkema from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

ARKAY opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. Arkema has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $152.18.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

