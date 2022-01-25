FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

