FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Lifted by Analyst

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $13.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

