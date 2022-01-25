FY2022 Earnings Estimate for National Bank Holdings Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth about $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 35.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

