FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

UTI stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

