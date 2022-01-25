FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Shares of IBN opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

