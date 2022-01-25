FY2022 EPS Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered by Analyst

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Persimmon in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.86.

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSMMY. Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.95) target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.68) to GBX 2,650 ($35.75) in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.