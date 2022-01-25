FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.65.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 887,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,844,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

