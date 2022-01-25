Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

GLPEY opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 0.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

