GAMB (GMB) Price Down 45.3% Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $82,986.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006257 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

