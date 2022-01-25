GameCredits Achieves Market Cap of $20.81 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $522,142.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00293241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,274,984 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

