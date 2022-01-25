GamerCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $792,206.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $792,206.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

