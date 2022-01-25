Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

