GamyFi Platform (GFX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,764.00

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $279,436.44 and $48,764.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

