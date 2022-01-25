Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 51,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,326,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

