Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

