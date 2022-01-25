Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Garmin by 77.0% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Garmin by 23.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

