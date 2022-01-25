Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.63. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

