Gas (GAS) Tops One Day Volume of $7.53 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00010855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and $7.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.53 or 0.06578835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.80 or 0.99922702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

