GATX (NYSE:GATX) Shares Up 5.3%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.91 and last traded at $100.90. 4,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 135,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.99.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at $6,040,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 101.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in GATX by 377.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

