GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $74,444.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00292870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

