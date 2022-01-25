GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €55.00 ($62.50) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).

Shares of G1A traded down €1.33 ($1.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €41.37 ($47.01). The stock had a trading volume of 445,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($55.17).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

