Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $345,148.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006516 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

