General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Shares of GE stock opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.68. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

