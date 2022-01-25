General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, RTT News reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.50 EPS.

Shares of GE opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

