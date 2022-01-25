General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 174,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,074,931 shares.The stock last traded at $90.01 and had previously closed at $96.91.

The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

