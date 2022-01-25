General Motors (GM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.700-$6.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.70.6.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

