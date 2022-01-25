General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of General Motors worth $1,210,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

