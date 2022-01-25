GenesisX Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $23,147.84 and $94.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,277,189 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

