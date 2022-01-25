Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

