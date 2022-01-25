Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.