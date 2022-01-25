Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,402 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,054,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.