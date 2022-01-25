Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 220,226 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Emerson Electric worth $904,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

