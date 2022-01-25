Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 166,198 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of AON worth $1,172,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in AON by 725.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AON by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 295,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average is $285.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

