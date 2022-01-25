Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of MSCI worth $883,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,325,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,410,000 after buying an additional 111,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $507.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.22. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

