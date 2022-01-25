Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Billion Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Duke Energy worth $1,230,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

