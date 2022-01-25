Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Billion Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Deere & Company worth $1,512,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $364.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.78. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.