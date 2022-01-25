Geode Capital Management LLC Has $850.55 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355,292 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of NXP Semiconductors worth $850,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $203.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.83. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

