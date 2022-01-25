Geode Capital Management LLC Has $895.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Dominion Energy worth $895,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

